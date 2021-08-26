Child injured in assault at St. George motel, suspect in custody

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being assaulted at a St. George motel Thursday.

WATCH: Man fatally shot by police in Tooele County after allegedly charging at officers with knife

Officers were called to the Motel 6 at 205 North 1000 East at around 11 a.m. and were able to take an unidentified suspect into custody.

Police say the child, who is approximately 10 years old, suffered multiple lacerations on the neck, but is expected to survive.

READ: Domestic violence suspect leads chase through Utah, into Idaho

The relationship between the child and suspect is not known. Police add that the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.