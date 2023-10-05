Christmas arsonist sentenced for setting fire at Provo apartment complex

PROVO, Utah — After pleading guilty to aggravated arson and assault by prisoner, a man responsible for an arson fire in Provo on Christmas day in 2022 was sentenced Thursday.

Calliope Mlynar, 20, will serve a maximum sentence of five years to life in prison, plus pay a $10,000 fine for the aggravated arson charge. He was also sentenced to 0-5 years in state prison with a $5,000 fine for the assault charge. The sentences will be served consecutively.

He will also pay full restitution of $55,000.

“I believe based on all the facts and circumstances Mr. Mlynar intended to kill people," the judge said during Mlynar's sentencing.

As he walked out of court, Mlynar smiled at the victims who were there to testify.

He was arrested after setting a fire on Christmas morning at the Centennial Apartment Complex in Provo.

Mlynar's arrest was made in connection to other mysterious fires that had occurred in the city between August and December 2022.

Officials report he has acknowledged some responsibility in six other fires, all of which were started with gasoline.

Mlynar was a resident of the apartment complex where he started the fire, however, other fires he is suspected to have started were completely random, investigators said.

After his arrest on December 27, the mysterious fires throughout the city stopped, Chief Lynn Schofield of Provo explained.

Investigators spent hundreds of hours working on the case, but ultimately a key fob used to access the laundry room at the apartment complex was the thing that tied Mlynar to the fires.

The Christmas Day fire was especially concerning to officials as it started at 4:53 a.m. when people were asleep.

“That’s really the biggest damage here is their sense of safety and security within the walls of their own home," Schofield said. "Because they were totally random, all happened at night, all happened where they were most vulnerable and asleep. So it’s really devastated the sense of security in that neighborhood.”