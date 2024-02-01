Couple arrested after 18-month-old girl dies in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Springville couple has been arrested after an 18-month-old girl died at their home Wednesday.

Arrest documents say police responded to an apartment complex after Kaylee Rhoades, 27, called 911 to say her daughter was unconscious and not breathing. Although officers performed life-saving measures on the girl, she later died after being transported to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.

Rhoades told police that she and her daughter had taken a nap for two hours before she woke up and found the girl unresponsive and limp.

While Rhoades refused to give consent to perform a search of the apartment, officers noticed in plain view "a plastic straw and used foil in a clear Tupperware container" next to the bed where the baby was sleeping. On a makeshift nightstand next to the bed were "pieces of a blue substance which is consistent with an IR30 (fentanyl) pill."

During questioning, Rhoades admitted she had bought IR30 pills two days prior and that she had smoked some in the bathroom next to where her toddler was sleeping the night before.

Once police had obtained a search warrant, a "plethora of drug paraphernalia" was found throughout the apartment "within easy access to a child," according to court documents.

While at the hospital, a witness asked Rhoades live-in boyfriend, Nicholas Boyd, if there were any drug-related items within reach of the girl and he allegedly answered, "Yes," before repeatedly saying, "It's all my fault!"

Both Rhoades and Boyd, 31, were arrested on charges of Child Endangerment Resulting in Death, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.