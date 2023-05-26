Couple kidnaps Salt Lake City man, forces him to withdraw cash from ATM, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A couple is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a Salt Lake City man overnight and forcing him to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The victim approached an officer just before midnight Thursday and said he had been kidnapped while washing his car near 1100 South Redwood Road.

According to the man, a woman had pointed a gun at him and demanded money. When the victim said he had no money, the suspects forced him to go to an ATM to withdraw cash.

After taking the victim's money from the ATM, the couple drove away in a BMW.

Two hours later, the man and women, identified as Fernando Cornejo and Rose Marie Coyt, were spotted in the BMW near 800 South and 900 West and apprehended. Officers found illegal drugs, cash and a firearm inside the car during the arrest.

Both Cornejo and Coyt face multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.