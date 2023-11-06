Cox campaign office vandalized; suspect in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City campaign office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was vandalized early Monday, with police saying a suspect is now in custody.

@SpencerJCox / X

"Rough morning for our team and my campaign headquarters," Cox wrote on social media.

Photos shared by the governor showed police tape on the front door where it appeared that glass had been broken. Another photo showed other damage to office windows.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were notified of a possible burglary at the office at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday and upon arriving, found that a Utah Highway Patrol trooper had already taken the suspect into custody. Police said the man had thrown a rock through the front door, but that there was "no evidence" that the incident was a burglary.

Cox said the unidentified suspect had previously targeted him and his family.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital for "an involuntary commitment due to him being in a mental health crisis."

An investigation remains ongoing and charges, if any, will be determined by the district attorney's office.