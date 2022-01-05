Watch
Customer's explicit pics allegedly stolen by Utah phone store employee

FOX 13
Explicit photos
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 17:41:37-05

ROOSEVELT, Utah — A Utah phone store employee was arrested after he allegedly stole a customer's explicit photos while switching the woman's mobile devices.

The Roosevelt woman called police Monday night after someone from an unknown number messaged her own explicit photos to her phone. Because the woman and her daughter share Apple accounts, the photos were sent to the daughter's phone as well.

An officer ran the number through dispatch, which came back to Marvin Herrera. The woman said Herrera had helped her change phones at an AT&T location earlier in the day.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman gave Herrera, 33, access to her Apple account and iCloud so that he could move data to her new phone.

"[The woman] had only given Marvin her account information because he was an AT&T representative, and he was helping her move the account to her new device. [The woman] stated she didn't know or believe Marvin would keep and use the account information to go through her things and her photos," the affidavit states.

The woman told police that she felt violated and asked what could be done.

On Tuesday, the officer went to the AT&T store and questioned Herrera as he was leaving work. After being told the situation regarding the explicit photos, Herrera refused to answer, but said, "I better talk to somebody."

Herrera was placed under arrested and faces charges of distribution of pornography.

