Daybell trial date postponed after attorneys claim they are not ready

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — The scheduled July start date for the trial of Chad and Lori Daybell was postponed Wednesday after the couple's attorneys claimed they are not ready to begin.

No new trial date was announced during a hearing in which Lori's attorney, Mark Means, and Chad's attorney, John Prior, requested a trial delay. Prosecutor Rob Wood said his team was ready for a July trial, the East Idaho News reports.

The Daybells are set to stand trial on charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in the death's of Lori's children. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Officials found the buried bodies of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan on Idaho property owned by Chad Daybell on June 9.