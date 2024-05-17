Defense team for Kouri Richins files motions to disqualify prosecution, evidence

PARK CITY, Utah — The defense team for a Utah woman who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband filed a motion to find the prosecution in contempt of court for admitting attorney-client protected information.

The motion points to prosecutor Brad Bloodworth's admittance of the record to have violated Richin's 6th Amendment right to effective assistance of counsel by encroaching on possible attorney-client privileges.

They allege that Bloodworth had access to several months of recorded phone calls between Richins and her defense team, despite an email from Bloodworth stating they refused to listen to such calls due to the consultation records not being protected and that they preferred they would have done so, to begin with.

On Wednesday it was decided that the preliminary hearing be scheduled for late June. While witnesses were expected to testify during the much-anticipated preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Richins' lawyers said they objected to exhibits 1-18, but that they were ready to proceed with the proceedings.

On Monday, some evidence issues were brought to light, when representatives from the Gordon Law Group claimed records regarding a divorce consultation Richins had with the firm should not be admitted as part of the case due to attorney-client privilege.

Judge Mrazik ruled Monday that prosecutors should be allowed access to some of the basic information inside the records and asked that a log be provided to attorneys.