Kouri Richins appears in court ahead of scheduled preliminary hearing

As Kouri Richins sits in jail awaiting trial on charges alleging that she murdered her husband by poisoning him with a lethal dose of fentanyl, new documents show that her mother was investigated for a death similar in nature and could have played a role in her son-in-law's death.
Posted at 10:24 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 12:24:38-04

PARK CITY, Utah — Kouri Richins, the woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband, appeared in a Park City courtroom Monday, just days ahead of a scheduled preliminary hearing in which witness testimony is expected to be given.

During the brief hearing in front of Judge Richard Mrazik, prosecutors were given permission to admit additional evidence ahead of the preliminary hearing.

Representatives from the Gordon Law Group in Heber City also appeared at the hearing as prosecutors attempt to have the law practice supply records regarding a divorce consultation Richins previously had with the firm, KPCW reports.

According to KPCW reporting, prosecutors claim Kouri Richins was unfaithful during her marriage to Eric, and believe subpoenaed records could help supply a motive for killing her husband.

Judge Mrazik said prosecutors should be allowed access to some of the basic information inside the consultation documents, and despite objecting due to attorney-client privilege, Gordon Law Group agreed to provide a log of material by next week. The State will then attempt to determine whether any documents are non-privileged and allowed in court.

Richins is accused of using a lethal dose of fentanyl to kill her husband in March 2022. Prosecutors claim Kouri, a children's book author, poisoned Eric's drink with five times the lethal dose of the drug. Court records showed that Eric had previously believed that his wife had tried to previously poison him.

Wednesday's preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

