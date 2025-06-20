District Attorney provides update on West Valley City shooting that killed 3 people

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Friday, the Salt Lake County District Attorney, Sim Gill, will be providing an update on the shooting at WestFest that killed 3 people, including an 8-month-old infant.

The shooting happened Sunday night just after 9:15 p.m. at the festival when a fight broke out between two groups. A 16-year-old pulled out a gun and, according to police, fired multiple shots.

Five people were injured in the shooting, with three of them dying from their wounds. One of the victims, 18-year-old Hassan Lugundi, who is believed to be the target of the shooting, was hit multiple times and died.

A 41-year-old woman, identified as Fnu Reena, was hit and killed by a stray gunshot. She was an uninvolved bystander and was from West Jordan.

Anderson Garcia Cabrera Jr, an 8-month-old, was also hit and killed by a stray bullet.

Two teenagers suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to their arms. One was a 17-year-old girl and the other was a 15-year-old boy. Police later confirmed that they were not involved in the initial altercation but were innocent bystanders. They have since been released from the hospital.

One police officer returned fire at the suspect but did not hit him. In an update Monday, West Valley City spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku said the officer fired one shot, and there was a "large stationary backdrop" behind the suspect from the officer's angle.

