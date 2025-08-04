Woman arrested for 5th time for allegedly stalking Post Malone at his Utah home

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A woman who had already been arrested multiple times and pleaded guilty to stalking Post Malone was arrested again early Monday morning.

Court documents show that 32-year-old Cherish Christine Gomer was booked on suspicion of Stalking, as well as Violation of a Permanent Criminal Stalking Injunction — both 3rd-degree felonies.

Gomer was arrested four other times in the past several months for similar offenses. The first was on Jan. 21, when she walked onto the music star's property when someone at the Cottonwood Heights residence opened a gate to let a worker out, according to the report. She was booked for criminal trespassing.

She was arrested again on Feb. 1, when she showed up again and walked up the driveway that leads to Post Malone's property. She later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of stalking.

The other arrests occurred on Feb. 10 and July 27 with similar allegations.

The latest arrest came after Gomer allegedly jumped in front of the celebrity's car while he was trying to leave his home.

She was booked early Monday morning and ordered to be held without bail.