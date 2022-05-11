Driver accused of killing pregnant mother was nearly 3 times over alcohol limit

SALT LAKE CITY — The driver accused of killing a pregnant mother in Salt Lake City last week was charged Wednesday with two counts of automobile homicide for the woman and her unborn child.

In addition to the homicide charges, Jack Keith Archibald was also formally charged with one count of DUI and two counts of failure to remain at the accident scene.

Libbie Allen was walking on a sidewalk near 900 East with her 2-year-old daughter on May 3 when she was hit by Archibald after he had driven off the road.

Allen was five months pregnant when she was killed, while her daughter was critically injured in the accident.

Police said Archibald, 53, got back into his car after the incident and drove away. He then parked his car and ran before he was taken into custody while hiding in a work shed.

In the arrest documents, an officer claimed Archibald "smelled very strongly of an alcoholic beverage," and later admitted to having "consumed alcohol and marijuana."

An initial breathalyzer test given to Archibald registered 0.136, more than double Utah's limit of .05.

Following his arrest, he was ordered to be held without bail