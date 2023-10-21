Driver at large after deadly Salt Lake City hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver remains at large after deadly hit-and-run that killed one man late Friday in Salt Lake City.

Police say the man was walking southbound at 1179 Redwood Road when he was hit at around 11 a.m.

The man died on the scene while the driver of the vehicle left the area.

Redwood Road was originally closed between Indiana Avenue and California Avenue before it was reopened to traffic in the overnight hours.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department.