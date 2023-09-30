Driver at large after fatal hit-and-run in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A suspect remains at large after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident Friday while crossing a road in Murray.

Police say the unidentified victim was using a crosswalk on 900 East near 6300 South at approximately 9:45 p.m. when they were struck.

Following the incident, the driver of a newer model Nissan Frontier left the scene, according to witnesses.

Police are attempting to locate the driver, saying the Nissan had a roof rack and suffered a broken headlight on the passenger side during the incident.

A crash reconstruction team is currently working on the scene and victim's next of kin has yet to be notified.

Anyone with information on the Nissan is asked to contact the Murray City Police

Department.