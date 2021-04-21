Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Driver in stolen car killed during high-speed chase in Washington Co.

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Police Sirens
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 12:59:15-04

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A driver in a stolen car led police on a high-speed chase through Washington County Wednesday before being killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.

WATCH: Utah man purposely rams police car, causes wrong-way crash on I-215 ramp

The pursuit began around 3:30 a.m. when a Hurricane police officer attempted to stop the car that did not have a license plate. Instead of stopping, the driver of the vehicle accelerated on State Road 9 into LaVerkin at approximately 90 mph.

After driving through side roads in Toquerville neighborhoods, the man returned to the highway before rolling over the vehicle.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Crash involving West Jordan officer

The driver was ejected from the car during the accident and killed, while a female passenger was transported to the hospital.

Officials say the vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere