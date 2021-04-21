Driver in stolen car killed during high-speed chase in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A driver in a stolen car led police on a high-speed chase through Washington County Wednesday before being killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.

The pursuit began around 3:30 a.m. when a Hurricane police officer attempted to stop the car that did not have a license plate. Instead of stopping, the driver of the vehicle accelerated on State Road 9 into LaVerkin at approximately 90 mph.

After driving through side roads in Toquerville neighborhoods, the man returned to the highway before rolling over the vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the car during the accident and killed, while a female passenger was transported to the hospital.

Officials say the vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City.