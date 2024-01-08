Ensign Peak monument vandalized, investigation underway

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for public's help in finding out who vandalized a memorial the marks the top of a popular Salt Lake City park.

Photos show graffiti sprayed onto the base of the 18-foot monument located on the top of a small hill at Ensign Peak Nature Park.

"This is why we can't have nice things," a post sharing photos of the vandalism read on Reddit.

Salt Lake City police said the vandalism occurred on Jan. 1 and there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

According to the Ensign Peak Foundation, the monument is comprised of stones collected from stakes along the Mormon Trail. The monument was placed at the park in 1937 by the Salt Lake Ensign Stake Mutual Improvement Association.

The park, and the hike to the top of the peak, is a popular place for residents and tourists to get a beautiful overview of Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Mountains.