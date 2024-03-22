Evidence released shows severity of abuse in Franke and Hildebrandt case

Warning: The content in this article is graphic and depicts injuries consistent with abuse. Viewer discretion is advised

One month after former Youtube influencer Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced to prison for child abuse charges, evidence released Friday depicts the severity of the abuse.

In February, Franke and Hildebrandt were each sentenced to four 1-15-year terms in prison, one for each of the four counts of child abuse to which they pleaded guilty.

Their arrests came after one of Franke's children escaped Hildebrandt's home in August and knocked on the door of a neighbor in Ivins, asking for food and water. The neighbor noticed duct tape on the child's ankles and wrists and took action, calling the police.

Once police went inside Hildebrandt's home, they discovered Franke's daughter inside and severely emaciated.

Photos, videos, police reports, journal entries, phone calls and more were released as part of the evidence by Washington County officials that shows the gravity of the children's injuries.

Video below shows child in ambulance as police ask questions about their injuries:

"How'd you get the ropes on you, who did them," a police officer is heard asking the child. "You're not in trouble with me [redacted], we're just trying to figure out what's going on. Our main focus right now you, okay?"

The child is heard speaking back to the officer, although their answers were redacted by officials. They were taken to the hospital and treated for deep cuts found on their wrists and ankles as well as severe malnourishment.

While being treated by medical teams, a police report notes plastic wrap, duct tape and bandages on the child covering deep wounds. Documents state skin came off of the child while the duct tape was removed.

"I asked child 1 how long the plastic wrap and duct tape were on his legs and wrists," documents state. "He said since last night. I asked him why they were put on and he said because the gashes were there and it was supposed to help."

The child also told police that Franke and Hildebrandt had tied him to the ground with ropes, "to help him with what he has been choosing." He also said they had covered his wounds in cayenne pepper and honey.

Another video shows police searching Hildebrandt's home and discovering a child sitting on the floor in a closet.

"I don't mean to hurt you at all," a police officer said the child, who remained silent. "I'm not going to hurt you, I promise. See this right here, it's a badge. I'm telling you, I don't hurt people, I'm just trying to make sure you're okay."

Video below shows officer finding child in closet of home:

Then the officer sits on the floor with the child, saying it's okay if they don't want to talk.

"I'll just sit here with you," the officer says.

An EMT also went to the room and spoke with the child, to which they responded they were "nervous" to talk.

A police report details that after four hours of the sergeant sitting with the child in the home, they agreed to be transported to the hospital, where they were treated for malnourishment.

Journal entires were also released by police that detail even more of what transpired in the months leading to Franke's and Hildebrandt's arrests.

On a page titled "Timeline," it states "[Redacted] refuses to work. Screams. Has hair shaved off," with a date of July 14, 2023.

The journal has a full entry dated July 9 and 10, 2023.

"[Redacted] turns 12 tomorrow," the journal says. "I never envisioned him turning 12 and still pooping/peeing himself. Satanic choices lead to one becoming destitute, even in the most influential homes."

"...[Redacted] have been in so much deviant behavior, they won't control their bodily functions," the journal reads. "...their selfish, sinful lifestyle is being intervened upon. I told [Redacted] he emulates a snake. He slithers and sneaks around looking for opportunities when no one is watching and then he scurries. If he wants to emulate the Savior, he needs to be 100% obedient. With exactness. No wavering. No hiding."

The journal continues, "[Redacted] is better behaved with Jodi. She likes to think she can still manipulate me. I gave her a pixie haircut. All her long hair is gone. No more distracting with hair."

Journal entries further detail abuse the children suffered throughout the months of July and August.

Days before their arrest, on August 27, the journal states the children were whipped.

"I whipped him with a belt yesterday, [Redacted] too. She peed all over Jodi's garage floor, screamed at her and lied to her," the journal reads. "She is out of control. [Redacted] seemed to give me her attention after the whipping."

County officials previously told FOX 13 News the case was one of the most severe instances of child abuse they had ever seen.

When she pleaded guilty, Franke called the abuse "acts of love." During her sentencing, Franke expressed her sorrow to her family, including her children and husband.

Similarly, Hildebrandt said during her sentencing that she "genuinely" loves the children and wanted them to heal in every aspect of their lives.