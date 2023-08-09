Ex-wife of former Utah County therapist arrested in ritualistic child sex abuse investigation

Nearly one year after a former Utah County therapist was arrested as part of an ongoing child sex abuse investigation, his ex-wife has also been arrested.

Rosie Hamblin was booked into jail Wednesday afternoon on one count of sodomy on a child.

Hamblin is the ex-wife of former therapist David Hamblin, who was arrested on multiple charges including rape of a child, two counts of sexual abuse of a child and three counts of sodomy on a child.

FOX 13 News previously reported that Hamblin once confessed to sexually assaulting at least one of his female family members in an undercover phone recording.

In 2022, FOX 13 News went to Rosie's home in Utah County to try and speak with her, but she declined to comment.

