Exitus founder Candace Rivera to remain in jail after bail denied

SALT LAKE CITY — The founder and CEO of Exitus, a Utah non-profit organization, will remain behind bars after a judge denied her bail following her arrest on charges of fraud, theft, and forgery.

WATCH: Anti-trafficking volunteers say Exitus CEO charges bring harm to cause

Candace Rivera appeared at a bail hearing Tuesday more than a week after her arrest. She faces a total of 32 felony charges after an investigation into the group which fights human trafficking.

"What I see is a pattern of criminal activity and a likelihood that she would continue to pile up additional financial crimes while out on release," said Judge Christine Johnson when announcing her decision to deny Rivera bail.

Some of those victimized by Rivera's actions were pleased with the hearing's outcome.

"Seeing her there today and the fact that her head is held low, she could not look or refused to look at any of these other people sitting with me, I can’t say that I felt a whole lot of anything other than: You are exactly where you need to be. You’ve hurt enough people and it’s time to stop," said Charlene Paul.

Since her arrest, Rivera has been in the Utah County Jail and will remain there for an undetermined period of time. During its investigation, the Utah Attorney General's Office found multiple instances of communications fraud, false statements, and embezzlement.

The investigation showed that while Rivera had claimed to be a nurse, medical doctor or nurse practitioner, she never held any of those titles and was terminated from employment as a "psychiatric technician" from the University of Utah Hospital over a decade ago.

Despite not being a medical professional, the investigation claims Rivera used those credentials to rent properties and promote her standing in the community.

