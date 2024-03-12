Family, friends heartbroken after missing persons case becomes homicide investigation

BLANDING, Utah — After weeks of wondering where two Blanding men could be, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office says their disappearance has turned into a homicide investigation.

Friends and family of 29-year-old William "Drew" Bull and 28-year-old Christopher "Topher" Owens were told by investigators there was a "lack of proof" that the men were still alive.

"You kind of start preparing yourself that that's the reality of the situation, and it sucks," said Jaeleen Rodriquez, a childhood friend of Owens.

Deputies announced that the two men's roommate, 35-year-old Charles Yoo, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.

"Why would somebody want to do something bad to him? Why would somebody want to hurt him? He was so kind and a genuine person," said Rodriquez.

Rodriquez said Owens moved from their hometown in Colorado to Utah to start a new life.

"There were some things that happened where he got dealt bad cards sometimes, but he was the most resilient person ever," she explained.

Isabelle Bull, the wife of William "Drew" Bull, sent the following written statement to FOX 13 News on Sunday:

"I’m devastated and heartbroken and he was a great husband, dad, son and nephew, me and his family can’t believe this has happened and just want him home. He didn’t deserve this. He was such a lovable person and always wanted to help people. We love and miss him so much."

"Out of all the people that happened to – you never want this to happen to anybody – but it's just so sad because I feel like he's been through so much and gotten over so much that at some point you just wish that life would be a little more fair," said Rodriquez.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in the investigation is asked to call 435-587-2237.