Roommate of 2 missing Utah men arrested; Homicide investigation underway

BLANDING, Utah — Nearly two weeks after a pair of men from southeastern Utah went missing, their roommate has been arrested for obstruction of justice, and police say the case is now a homicide investigation.

On March 1, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for two missing men and seeking information about their disappearance. The two men were 29-year-old William "Drew" Bull and 28-year-old Christopher "Topher" Owens. They had last been heard from on Feb. 26.

On Friday, 35-year-old Charles Youngkuom Yoo was arrested after a search warrant was served at his house in Blanding, where he and the two missing men lived.

Yoo told police he saw Bull and Owens leave the house on Feb. 26. However, police said the last time they could document the two men's whereabouts was on Feb. 25 when they were returning home from Moab.

The sheriff's office said they have now classified the case as a homicide investigation. They said that after collecting evidence and interviewing Yoo, they have found a "lack of proof of life" of Bull and Owens.

However, Yoo at this time only faces a charge of obstructing justice. He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in the investigation is asked to call 435-587-2237.