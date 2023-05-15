Father killed teen son in Salt Lake City murder-suicide at office building

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after two bodies were discovered in a Salt Lake City office building, police say it was a father who murdered his teenage son before taking his own life.

On Saturday, a community member alerted authorities after they found a body inside an office complex located at 2936 South Highland Drive.

Officers responded and discovered two people dead inside a building in the area.

Newly released information identified the two individuals as Parth Gandhi, 49, and his 16-year-old son, whose name was not given by police.

Police report that Gandhi killed his son inside the complex before he died by suicide.

Gandhi had an office in the complex, where he worked as a Neuropsychologist.

As part of the investigation, police conducted a welfare check at Gandhi's residence near Sunnyside Park however, details about what may have been discovered during the welfare check were not disclosed.

The complex where the bodies were discovered is comprised mainly of medical and health-related offices, FOX 13 News reported previously.

Officials say school resource officers have worked with the Salt Lake School District to provide resources to students and the community who may have been impacted.