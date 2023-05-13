2 people found dead inside Salt Lake City office building

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a possible homicide after two people were found dead inside a Salt Lake City office building Saturday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said it received a report around 11:15 a.m. from someone who found the pair of bodies inside an office at 2936 S. Highland Drive. The building is comprised of mainly medical and health-related offices. Police said the person who found the deceased individuals appeared to be opening the building up for the day.

Paramedics and firefighters responded and confirmed that there were two dead. Members of the SLCPD homicide squad and crime scene team then arrived to begin the investigation. They conducted interviews, collected evidence and documented the scene.

Part of the investigation included a welfare check at a residence near Sunnyside Park. However, it was not stated exactly how that home was connected to the crime scene or the deceased individuals.

The victims' identities have not been released. The causes of their deaths will be determined by the medical examiner; police did not provide any details on injuries to either person.

Police also said there is no apparent danger to the public.

