FBI agents shoot, kill Provo suspect during arrest

PROVO, Utah — The FBI says agents attempting to serve arrest and search warrants in Provo shot and killed a suspect early Wednesday.

According to the FBI, the special agents had gone to the residence of the unidentified suspect at 6:15 a.m. to serve the warrants when an incident occurred that led to the shooting.

FBI officials have not released information on what sparked the incident, which is now under review by the department's Inspection Division. The identification of the suspect and reason for the warrants was not made available.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said.