Who was Craig Robertson, man accused of threatening Biden, other officials?

PROVO, Utah — Hours after FBI agents confronted and fatally shot a Provo man accused of threatening President Joe Biden ahead of his visit to Utah, many question remain.

Who exactly was Craig Robertson?

For all the violent rhetoric the FBI alleged in court documents, Robertson appears to have lived a peaceful life.

His social media accounts say he graduated from Orem High School in 1966, while an old clipping from the Provo Herald shows he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1970.

An obituary for his ex-wife revealed she and Robertson married in 1971 and had three children before divorcing in 1986.

The only criminal record found for Robertson, before this week, was filed in 1997 in Provo when he pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. The infraction is like a traffic ticket and Robertson was fined $100. The old court record doesn’t list what led up to the charge being filed.

As for his occupation, records show Robertson was licensed as a building inspector from 2009 to 2017.

In 2016, Robertson registered a business named "Craig’s Custom Woods" at an address the same as where Wednesday's fatal shooting occurred.