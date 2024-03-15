Florida woman accused of trying to sell daughter for $500

PALATKA, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to sell her 18-month-old daughter for $500, according to police.

The Palatka Police Department said Jessica Woods was seen hanging around a local business with her daughter for a few days. On March 5, when an employee asked Woods, 33, if she needed any help, she offered to sell the child for $500.

When the employee refused the offer, Woods walked away and left her daughter behind. The child was brought to the police department and the employee shared the story of what had occurred.

Palatka Police Department



The Department of Children and Families took custody of the child, who has since been placed in foster care.

Woods was found two days later and charged with child abuse, child neglect and abandonment of a child.