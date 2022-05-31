Former Carbon High School coach accused of sexually abusing student

PRICE, Utah — A former golf coach at Carbon High School in Price has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a former student and member of his team.

Kenneth Kenji Otani, 54, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including forcible sexual abuse and object rape.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Otani began abusing the minor in 2018 when she was 16-years-old, and continued while "under his direction as a Carbon High School Golf Coach and a private golf tutor."

The girl said at least 100 incidents occurred throughout her years in high school, including times when she was required to meet with Otani at his home for golf lessons.

During an investigation of Otani, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office discovered over 16,700 text messages sent between him and the minor.

Otani served as golf coach at the school until 2020.