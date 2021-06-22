Former 'Jersey Shore' girlfriend Jen Harley accused of pulling gun on new boyfriend in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Jen Harley, the ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortez-Magro, was arrested after she reportedly pulled a gun on her current boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole.

Harley and Ambrosole got into an argument on June 19 after a night of drinking, according to her arrest report.

The report says that Harley and Ambrosole had been drinking at Pho Kim Long in Chinatown on the night of June 19.

After they left the restaurant, Harley reportedly wanted to drive home but Ambrosole disagreed.

Instead, the couple went to numerous places with their last stop at Crazy Horse III.

Harley and Ambrosole got into an argument at the strip club and were asked to leave by security.

During their drive home, Harley allegedly began live streaming Ambrosole as he drove in an effort to “embarrass him.”

Harley also reportedly punched Ambrosole in the back of his head about 10 times. She also allegedly threw his cell phone out of the window.

Ambrosole stopped the vehicle in an attempt to locate the phone and Harley jumped in the driver seat and took off, according to the report. After Ambrosole found his phone, he reportedly called an Uber.

When he arrived home, the report says Harley began accusing Ambrosole of threatening to kill her and molest her son.

The argument initially took place outside but the couple then went into the garage.

It was at that time that Harley allegedly pointed a gun at Ambrosole. She then reportedly told him "I'll shoot you, n****" and "I'll kill you right f****** now."

Ambrosole told police that he asked Harley not to shoot him and ran out of the garage.

Harley was not at the residence when the police arrived. They were able to locate her at a friend’s home and took her into custody.

Harley reportedly told police that nothing happened and that she and Ambrosole were “not a thing.”

Police observed several large red spots on Ambrosole’s head. They also noticed swelling near his right eye.

Harley was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. She has since bailed out. A court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 19 at 8 a.m.

The status of the couple's relationship is unknown. However, Ambrosole posted a photo of the couple on a dinner date on Instagram a couple of days ago. He used the hashtag #dontbelievethehype.

This story was originally published by Joyce Lupiani at KTNV.