Former LDS church primary teacher sentenced to jail time, probation for child sex abuse during sleepover

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who formerly served as a teacher for children with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was sentenced Thursday for sexually abusing a child while hosting sleepovers at his home.

Sean Sund will serve 364 days in jail followed by four years of probation.

The sentencing comes after Sund pleaded guilty in June to one count of sex abuse of a child. As part of the plea deal, other charges against Sund were dropped.

In 2018, an 8-year-old girl reported Sund had sexually abused her "multiple times" during sleepovers he would host at his home with children from his church.

During the investigation, Sund told police that he often had children over to his home and had sleepovers where the children would occasionally sleep in his bed. He also admitted to two sexual abuse incidents similar to the ones the victim described to police.