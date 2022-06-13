Former LDS Church teacher pleads guilty to sex abuse charge

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A former primary teacher with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child while holding sleepovers at his West Jordan home.

Sean Sund, 49, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of sexual abuse of a child, which is a second degree felony. The plea comes after reaching a deal with prosecutors in which all other charges against Sund will be dropped.

In 2018, an 8-year-old girl told police Sund had regular sleepovers at his house for children, mostly from his LDS ward. The girl said that is where Sund sexually abused her on multiple occasions.

Sund told police during the investigation that he often had children over to his home and had sleepovers where the children would occasionally sleep in his bed. He also admitted to two sexual abuse incidents similar to the ones the victim described to police.

As part of the plea deal, Sund will face up to one year in jail and undergo treatment determined by a psychosexual evaluation.