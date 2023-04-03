Former Sandy fire captain sentenced to prison for recording teen girls with hidden cameras

SALT LAKE CITY — A former Sandy fire captain will spend up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges he used hidden cameras to record teenage girls as they were undressing.

Clinton McKee, 46, was sentenced Monday to a maximum of 20 years in the Utah State Correctional Facility for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

A judge ruled that for two of the charges, second-degree felonies, McKee would serve between one and 15 years in prison and for six of the charges, third-degree felonies, he would serve an "indeterminate term of not to exceed five years" in prison.

While most of the sentences will run concurrently, one count must run consecutively, meaning McKee could be in prison for as little as one year and for as long as 20 years.

McKee was also sentenced to jail for two counts of voyeurism, for which he received 364 days in jail per charge.

The sentences will also run concurrently and McKee was given 385 days of credit for time already served.

In January 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about a social media account that had uploaded and distributed child pornography.

Investigators traced the IP address back to the residence of McKee and he admitted he had viewed and distributed pornography as well as recorded teenage girls undressing with hidden cameras placed in an area of his house where a home business was operated, FOX 13 news previously reported.

McKee previously served as a captain with the Sandy City Fire Department. At the time of his arrest, officials with the city said he was initially placed on administrative leave and then "no longer employed."