Sandy fire captain recorded teen girls with hidden cameras, police say

SANDY, Utah — A captain with the Sandy City Fire Department was arrested after police say he used hidden cameras to record teenage girls as they were undressing.

Clinton McKee, 45, faces multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor following his arrest, which came after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip in January about a social media account that had uploaded and distributed child pornography.

An IP address directed investigators to McKee's Salt Lake County home, where a search warrant was served on Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit.

McKee admitted to investigators that he had viewed and distributed child pornography as recently as last week. He also admitted to recording the girls undressing with hidden cameras placed in an area of his house where a home business was operated.

The Utah Attorney General's Office requested that no bail be set for McKee.

McKee has been placed on administrative leave by the Sandy City Fire Department.

"Sandy City leadership and staff are committed to complete transparency and will cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s office regarding their investigation," the department wrote in a statement to FOX 13 News.