Former student found with gun outside Granger High School

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A former Granger High School student was arrested in the school's parking lot Thursday after a gun was found in his vehicle.

According to a spokesperson with the Granite School District, the juvenile has not been enrolled at the school for a while, but the boy's father was on campus to convince him to go back to re-enroll.

The boy was apprehended after he was seen driving erratically in the parking lot. After receiving permission from the father to search the vehicle, officials found the loaded weapon inside.

Because school had already begun for the day, no students were near the juvenile when he was in the parking lot. The spokesperson said the former student did not remove the weapon from his vehicle and no one was threatened.

The former student was taken into custody and will now face a charge of possession of a weapon on a school campus.

The incident comes the same week it was announced that a 12-year-old student at Clark Johnsen Junior High School in Tooele had allegedly brought a gun to school multiple times.