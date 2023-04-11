Former Utah football player Tavion Thomas arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

SALT LAKE CITY — Former University of Utah running back Tavion Thomas has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping following an incident with his girlfriend last month.

Court documents show police responded to the home that Thomas, 23, and his girlfriend share on March 5 after the two had an argument. According to his girlfriend, Thomas took her phone and pulled a knife on her.

The woman told police that she told Thomas she was going to leave their home when he allegedly took her car keys and said "she was not going anywhere."

When she asked for her phone back and said she would call the police, Thomas' girlfriend said he replied, "You'll be dead before the police arrive," while still holding the knife.

The documents say the woman convinced Thomas that the two should just go to bed, where she claimed to have not slept due to her boyfriend having the knife next to him.

The next morning, Thomas' girlfriend was preparing to leave for the airport when he again took her phone and keys while holding the same knife. She said he refused to give her back the phone unless he took her to the airport and shared her location with him on the phone.

Police say a witness stepped in after hearing the woman asking for her phone, but Thomas refused. The witness then helped Thomas' girlfriend leave the home.

The woman told police that Thomas had been physically abusive to her throughout their relationship and alleged that he had hit her before.

On April 4, Thomas charged with one count of Aggravated Kidnapping and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Last month, Thomas appeared at the Utah football pro day as he worked towards being selected in this month's NFL Draft. Over the past two seasons with the Utes, Thomas ran for nearly 1,800 yards and 28 touchdowns.