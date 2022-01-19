Former Utah legislator arrested in child porn investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — A former Utah legislator who had previously plead guilty to child pornography charges was arrested this week during a similar investigation.

Jeffrey Vern Fox, 74, was arrested Tuesday and faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after a search of his home found images and videos of children on his computer, along with documents detailing erotic stories involving children.

In 2013, Fox, who represented Salt Lake City in the Utah legislature nearly four decades ago, pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography possession after DEA agents found he had hundreds of sexually explicit images involving minors and several pounds of marijuana.

Despite the severity of the charges, Fox was only sentenced to 15 years of probation, which was terminated early in 2019.

The new investigation began in July after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received reports that multiple files of child porn were uploaded to an account registered to Fox.