Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Four arrests made in 8 days for trying to pass drugs to Utah inmates

thumbnail_Hole in window from inmates side.jpg
Utah Department of Corrections<br/><br/>
thumbnail_Hole in window from inmates side.jpg
Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 12:12:20-05

SALT LAKE CITY — An inmate who made a hole in a plexiglass barrier was one of the more brazen attempts to receive drugs inside a Utah prison, leading to one of four recent arrests of similar crimes.

The Utah Department of Corrections said Wednesday it had made the arrests over a period of eight days, using them as a warning to those who try to pass drugs to inmates.

Not only was the inmate in the broken plexiglass incident arrested, but so was a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of having items prohibited in a correctional-mental health facility, possession of a controlled substance and damage to jails.

Sharpened piece of metal.jpg
Close up of device used to “drill” hole in a barrier in visiting.

Another incident saw a woman who was observed putting an illegal substance inside a crayon box used by children during a prison visit. The 44-year-old woman was later arrested.

“Those who bring drugs and other contraband to our facilities will be held accountable and we will prosecute,” said Mike Schoenfeld, director of Utah's Law Enforcement Bureau.

5 inch sharpend piece of metal (close up).jpg
The device discovered in visiting.

Schoenfeld added that officers now have information on future drug handoffs and are "keeping an eye on specific individuals."

The department said continued incidents could lead to restrictions on overall prison visits.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere