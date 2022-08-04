Four more teens arrested in connection with Lindon killing

LINDON, Utah — Four additional teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in the early morning hours of August 1.

On Tuesday, Lindon police announced they had arrested another 16-year-old in connection with the teen's death.

Police reported that all five individuals now under arrest at between the ages of 16 and 17, and due to their ages, they will not be releasing their names or the specific criminal charges against them.

READ: Teen arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old in Lindon

According to police, an altercation occurred around 2:00 a.m. after two groups met at an area near Lindon View Park Murdock Trailhead. During the fight, the 16-year-old boy suffered injuries that led to his death.

Lindon Police Chief Mike Brower said the two groups involved in the fight were not from Lindon, but he said they were "local."

He could not say whether the altercation was gang related, but there was no indication that weapons were used.

An investigation is ongoing, and FOX 13 will update this story as new information becomes available.