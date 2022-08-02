Teen arrested in connection to death of 16-year-old at Lindon park

LINDON, Utah — A teenage boy has been arrested in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in Lindon early Monday morning.

The Lindon Police Department announced the arrest of the suspect, also 16 years old, on Tuesday afternoon following an investigation.

According to police, an altercation occurred after two groups met at an area near Lindon View Park Murdock Trailhead. During the fight, the 16-year-old boy suffered injuries that led to his death.

Police have yet to announce what charges the unidentified teenage suspect will face.

