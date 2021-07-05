Golf pro among 3 shot and killed at Atlanta-area country club

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large.

Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

The department identified that man as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller. Both the Georgia PGA and the Georgia State Golf Association tweeted their condolences to the man’s loved ones.

Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family. — Georgia PGA (@GeorgiaPGA) July 4, 2021

All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends. 🙏 — Georgia State Golf Association (@GSGA) July 4, 2021

Police say two other dead men were discovered in the bed of a white pickup truck that was on the green. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the men was identified as Paul Pierson and the other has not yet been identified. Police told WXIA that Pierson was the registered owner of the truck where the men were found.

Shortly after the shooting Saturday, Kennesaw State University warned its students and staff of the incident near campus. It described a suspect as a Hispanic male who was considered armed and dangerous at the time. He was said to be about 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, and wearing a white t-shirt.

The school later said it was safe to resume normal activities and that there was “no credible threat to campus.”

As of Sunday night, WXIA reported that police were still looking for the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths. The motive for the killings is unclear at this time as well.