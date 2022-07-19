Grantsville man pleads guilty to murdering mother, siblings

TOOELE, Utah — A Grantsville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his mother and three of his siblings when he was 16 years old in early 2020.

Colin Jeffrey Haynie, who is now 19, was in the Tooele courtroom as his lawyer read on his behalf that he pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

Haynie was accused of shooting and killing his 52-year-old mother, Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, along with 15-year-old Alexis Haynie, 14-year-old Matthew Haynie and 12-year-old Milan Haynie.

Haynie answered in the affirmative when asked to confirm by the judge that he was waiving his right to a preliminary hearing while entering the guilty pleas.

Based on forensic evidence and information gathered from witnesses, police said Haynie killed Consuelo and Milan around 1 p.m. on January 17, followed by Alexis and Matthew as they each returned home later that afternoon.

The attempted aggravated murder charge stems from Haynie also shooting his father in the leg when returned home the same evening.

