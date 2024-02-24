'Heavily intoxicated' man arrested after threatening emergency workers with gun

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who officers said was "heavily intoxicated" was arrested after allegedly threatening emergency medical workers with a gun in Salt Lake City early Saturday.

The incident began just before 3:30 a.m. when emergency crews from Gold Coast where called to a medical-related issue at the home of Sebastian Hernández near 600 East 200 South.

When crews arrived, Hernández allegedly threatened the workers with a gun. After seeing the weapon, the Gold Coast responders went to a nearby fire station for safety.

Minutes after police arrived at the home, Hernández refused to cooperate and went back inside his house.

Because of the incident, nearby neighbors were told to remain inside.

After Salt Lake City Police SWAT and Crisis negotiators arrived on the scene, Hernández exited the house a second time and refused to cooperate. When officers used a less-lethal shotgun to gain his compliance, Hernández once again went back inside the home.

Officers continually attempted to negotiate with Hernández with call outs and speaking to him on the phone until he finally surrendered just after 4:30 a.m.

It was after the arrest when officers learned Hernández was heavily intoxicated.