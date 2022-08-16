Herriman woman wanted after slashing tires, threatening child and ex-boyfriend with electric device

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who allegedly threatened her own child and ex-boyfriend.

Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, allegedly went to the man's Eagle Mountain apartment Sunday where he lives with the couple's 13-month-old child and used an Electronic Incapacitation Device on the door handle to get inside.

When the ex-boyfriend opened the door "just a crack," according to the sheriff's department, Lopez pushed the door open while the man was holding their child.

Lopez allegedly held the electronic device close to the child and demanded the man put down the infant.

After the ex-boyfriend ran around Lopez to leave the apartment, she told him he "couldn't go anywhere because she had already slashed his tires," the department said.

Lopez also told the man she could come back and take the baby any time she wants, prompting the sheriff's office to say that she is a danger to the child and the ex-boyfriend.

The sheriff's office said Lopez will be arrested on multiple charges, including with domestic violence in the presence of a child and aggravated assault. They say they have spoken with Lopez by phone, but that she refuses to turn herself in.