Homicide investigation underway after victim shot, killed in Sandy

Police at the scene of a shooting in Sandy on Friday night, Dec. 10, 2021.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 00:02:21-05

SANDY, Utah — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed Friday night in Sandy.

Around 9:40 p.m., Sandy Police announced that they were at the scene.

The department said there was one victim who was shot, and one suspect in police custody. The shooting occurred on Montana Drive, which is near about 11400 South and 500 East.

A FOX 13 crew is at the scene; This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

