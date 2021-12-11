Homicide investigation underway after victim shot, killed in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed Friday night in Sandy.

Around 9:40 p.m., Sandy Police announced that they were at the scene.

Investigators are on the scene of a homicide on Montana Dr. One gunshot wound victim. One suspect in custody. PIO en route to scene. — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) December 11, 2021

The department said there was one victim who was shot, and one suspect in police custody. The shooting occurred on Montana Drive, which is near about 11400 South and 500 East.

