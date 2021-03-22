Huntsville farm investigated after video shows men hitting, kicking pigs

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A Huntsville farm is under investigation by the Weber County Sheriff's Office after a video showed men hitting and kicking pigs, and lifting them by their tails.

(WARNING: The video below may contain images some may find unsettling)

CLICK FOR VIDEO: Men seen hitting, kicking pigs

The Sheriff's office confirmed to FOX 13 that an investigation into Jensen-Fowers Farm is underway after videos of the abuse were sent in by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

PETA officials say the video sent to law enforcement was taken on March 15.

In the video, an unidentified man can be seen repeatedly hitting a pig with a wooden board. The man is then seen pulling the pig off the ground by its tails.

Near the end of the video, another man is seen joining in by kicking the pigs.

“Utah law recognizes that a pig feels pain just as any dog, cat, or human does and is as deserving of protection from abuse,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “We thank Sheriff Ryan Arbon for swiftly launching an investigation into these acts of wanton cruelty to animals.”

Marian Marting, owner of Jensen-Fowers Farm told FOX 13 that her and her family do not condone animal abuse and do not approve of the actions seen in the video.