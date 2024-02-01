Hurricane woman who claimed uncontrollable defecation caused her to hit cyclists found guilty

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Hurricane woman who said medical issues, including uncontrollable defecation, caused her to hit and kill cyclist brothers participating in a St. George race has been found guilty in St. George.

Julie Ann Budge, 48, was arrested in 2022 after striking 48-year-old Matthew Bullard and 49-year-old Adam Bullard, a pair of brothers from California riding in the "Spring Tour of St. George" race. Both men died of their injuries.

After the incident, Budge told police that she had "various medical issues" and had began uncontrollably defecating herself without warning, causing her to swerve and hit the brothers.

Budge also failed sobriety tests on the scene, telling police she had been taking fentanyl through an IV drip since being admitted to the hospital the day before.

Following the trial, the jury found Budge guilty on two counts of negligent homicide, one count of reckless driving and another count of failure to remain in a single lane of traffic. She was found not guilty on two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.