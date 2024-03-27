'I shot my best friend': Man trying to be 'funny' results in fatal shooting, police say

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man has been arrested after saying he shot and killed his friend by accident while messing around with a gun that he did not realize was loaded.

Police were called to a house near 6900 W. Jackling Way in West Jordan on Tuesday. According to the police report, the caller said: "I can't believe I shot my best friend."

Officers arrived and found 27-year-old Dylan Douglas Miller-Mettome with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers and paramedics performed lifesaving measures before transporting him to a local hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died.

Anthony Sanchez, 29, told police he shot the victim by accident. He said Miller-Mettome pulled out his phone to record Sanchez after he said something funny. Sanchez said he "pulled his gun out to be funny, not knowing it was loaded," according to court documents. He then pointed it at Miller-Mettome and pulled the trigger, shooting him in the chest.

Police said there was a .45 Glock handgun at the scene, along with drug paraphernalia. Sanchez said he and the victim had not used drugs that day, but he allegedly admitted to using cocaine and marijuana in the past 24 hours before the incident.

Sanchez was booked on one count of negligent homicide, one count of felony discharge of a firearm, and one count of possessing a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. He is being held without bail.