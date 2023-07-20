'I was feeling horrible': South Jordan man who shot at police testifies at trial

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A jury is set to begin deliberations Friday in the trial of a South Jordan man who allegedly shot at police and built explosives intended for members of his family.

Ryan McManigal faces eleven charges, including possession or use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted murder following the incidents that took place in 2020.

On the witness stand Thursday, McManigal described building the explosive devices as “therapeautic.” He said “some people like crossword puzzles, I like to play with electronics.”

Three years ago, on July 23, McManigal refused to come out of his home and shot at police through the front door.

"I was feeling horrible," he said on the stand. "My mental health was in the toilets, I guess you could say, it was a downward spiral."

In continuing testimony, McManigal claimed his spiral began with an estate battle against his sister.

"I just wanted to have the illusion at least that justice could be done," he said.

He admitted to buying the ingredients to make the explosive TATP, also known as “mother of Satan.” McManigal said he “fantasized about hurting his sister,” but that he only intended to use the explosive at the Salt Flats.

"I knew I'd never use it for my sister because that’d be way too personal," he testified, which he kept repeating to the jury.

But McManigal also built seven types of devices, some decorated, others on wheels and remote-controlled.

"I’d want options to ensure that it was her, not someone else," said McManigal, who added he’s “ashamed” and “thought violent things.”

McManigal also said that when he fired at officers, he intentionally shot through the door so that it “would slow down the bullets.” He eventually stopped firing when the gun jammed.

"If I had intended to actually kill an officer I would have went around a different room and fired more rounds than I did," McManigal claimed.

Three months after McManigal's arrest in October 2020, an explosion went off inside the South Jordan home and critically injured his cousin. At the time, his sister told FOX 13 News that it was a “booby trap bomb” left behind.

That explosion was not mentioned or discussed Thursday in court.