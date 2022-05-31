Investigation confirms ritualistic child sexual abuse, sex trafficking allegations in Utah

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed that some allegations of ritualistic child sexual abuse and child sex trafficking occurred within a two-decade period.

An investigation into the allegations began in April 2021 and discovered that other victims had previously reported similar incidents that took place in Utah County, Juab County and Sanpete County as early as 1990.

In a sheriff's office release Wednesday, the agency said portions of those allegations were confirmed and are now being investigated in cooperation with other local and federal agencies.

Officials are asking victims of abuse, or anyone with information on the crimes, to contact the Utah County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit at 801-851-4010.

"We understand that there are individuals who have concerns for their safety and/or well-being, who have been silenced. We need your help," the sheriff's office wrote.