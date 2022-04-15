Jerrod Baum found guilty in murder of Breezy Otteson and Riley Powell

PROVO, Utah — After a month-long trial and two days of deliberations, a jury found Jerrod Baum guilty Friday of murdering two teenagers in 2017 and disposing of their bodies in a Eureka mine.

Baum was found guilty on two counts apiece of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and abuse of desecration of a human body in the deaths of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell.

Otteson and Powell disappeared in Juab County on Dec. 30, 2017 and reported missing days later.

Baum was arrested a few weeks later for probation violations at his Mammoth residence, along with his then-girlfriend, Morgan Lewis Henderson. A search warrant showed Henderson had communicated with Powell via Facebook the day before he and Otteson disappeared, and that they had met at a home Henderson shared with Baum and his father.

During a later interview, Henderson told detectives Baum "came into the house and got her" after Otteson and Powell had left their home in the early morning hours of December 30. She said she saw the teens tied up in the back of Powell's Jeep and that Baum "told her to get in the jeep and that they would go for a ride to have a talk."

Henderson said Baum used a knife to kill Otteson and Powell and then dumped their bodies in the abandoned mine.

Now known as Morgan Lewis, Baum's ex-girlfriend testified during his trial, with his defense team claiming her credibility could not be trusted, and that blood and DNA evidence didn't match up with her story.

Prosecutors countered the defense's claim, saying Lewis and Baum burnt and bleached all the important evidence and DNA, and that Baum also soaked key pieces of evidence in murky water to rid of any scenes from the crime.