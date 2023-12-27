Jodi Hildebrandt expected to make court appearance for child abuse charges

ST. GEORGE, Utah — More than one week after Utah mother and YouTube star Ruby Franke pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aggravated child abuse, co-defendant Jodi Hildebrandt is expected to make a court appearance.

Hildebrandt will appear in court before Judge John Walton in St. George on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Franke entered a guilty plea on December 18 for four of the six counts against her, with two others being dismissed. All of the charges were second-degree felonies and Franke agreed to serve a prison sentence as part of the plea deal.

Additionally, as part of the plea deal, Franke agreed to testify against her former business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.

In a statement Friday, Franke's attorneys appeared to place blame on Hildebrandt, claiming Franke is a "devoted mother" who was taken advantage of by a person she trusted.

Hildebrandt and Franke were business partners, previously collaborating on parenting advice videos for "ConneXions."

Franke's lawyers said in a statement that Hildebrant "systematically isolated Ruby Franke from her extended family, older children, and her husband, Kevin Franke. This prolonged isolation resulted in Ms. Franke being subjected to a distorted sense of morality, shaped by Ms. Hildebrandt’s influence."

Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested in August after one of Franke's children escaped Hildebrandt's home knocked on the door of a neighbor in Ivins and asked for food and water. The neighbor noticed duct tape on the child's ankles and wrists and called police, according to court documents.

Police later found one of Franke's daughters emaciated inside Hildebrandt's home.

Following her guilty plea, Franke will be sentenced on February 20. She will serve all four sentences consecutively, with each count bringing the possibility of prison time between 1 and 15 years.